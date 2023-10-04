Warning: Undefined array key 0 in /opt/app-root/src/wordpress-custom/wp-content/themes/vn-legacy/functions/skin.php on line 195
Fußballblog
Hintergründe
zum
VFV-Fußball
Von Günther Böhler
neue-redaktion@neue.at
Eliteliga-Rangordnung fast wieder hergestellt
Ein sportliches Hallo an alle Fans und Interessierten des Vorarlberger Amateurfußballs! Nachdem die renommierten Eliteliga-Vereine zum Teil einen sehr durchwachsenen Saisonstart hinlegten – der FC Rotenberg etwa hatte nach fünf Spieltagen nur vier Punkte auf dem Konto –, hat sich nach acht Run