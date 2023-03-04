Schriftgröße Zeilenabstand
5. März 2023

England

ManCity – Newcastle 2:0 (1:0)

Arsenal – Bournemouth 3:2 (0:1)

Aston Villa – Crystal Palace 1:0 (1:0)

Brighton – West Ham 4:0 (1:0)

Chelsea – Leeds 1:0 (0:0)

Wolverhampton – Tottenham 1:0 (0:0)

Southampton – Leicester 1:0 (1:0)

Nottingham – Everton Heute, 15.0

Artikel 60 von 92
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um den Artikel in voller Länge zu drucken.

Bitte geben Sie Ihren
Gutscheincode ein.

Der eingegebene Gutscheincode
ist nicht gültig.
Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
Per E-Mail teilen
Entdecken Sie die NEUE in Top Qualität und
testen Sie jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos.