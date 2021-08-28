England
Manchester City – Arsenal
Aston Villa – Brentford
Brighton – Everton
Newcastle – Southampton
Norwich City – Leicester
West Ham – Crystal Palace
Liverpool – Chelsea
Burnley – Leeds United
